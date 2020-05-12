France: Police Approach 'fisherman' To Give Him Ticket Only To Find A Scarecrow

While France is under lockdown in a bid to contain coronavirus, the police were recently pranked as when they approached to what they thought to be a fisherman breaking the rules turned out to be a scarecrow. The images of the incident have taken the internet by storm. While in one image, the police can be seen surrounding the scarecrow, in other, the closeup picture of the scarecrow, one can see the scarecrow wearing a hat and a camouflage shirt.

The caption of the post read, “To TROLL the cops ... a guy puts a scarecrow on a closed beach ... They come to give a big ticket! // TROLLING cops with a scarecrow on a closed beach ... Here they come to give him a huge ticket!”.

Pour TROLLER les flics ... un type met un épouvantail sur une plage fermée ... Ils s'amènent pour donner une grosse contravention ! // TROLLING cops with a scarecrow on a closed beach ... Here they come to give him a huge ticket ! :-) pic.twitter.com/RLbmjvuQDg — Marc Hogue (@Boss_Hogue) May 10, 2020

In another post, the social media user wrote, “After the inflatable doll, it is the scarecrow's turn to be checked on the beach by the police for non-compliance with the #confinement!".

Après la poupée gonflable, c'est au tour de l'épouvantail d'être contrôlé sur la plage par la police pour non respect du #confinement ! 😂😂😂

Aujourd’hui à Cabourg. #repression #ConfinementJour53 pic.twitter.com/Shxak3i8Pa — Cerveaux non disponibles (@CerveauxNon) May 7, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, as France relaxed its strict lockdown measures, shops in Paris began to reopen on May 11. According to an international media report, the stores, however, implemented hygiene measures, with staff wearing face masks and offering hand sanitizer to customers as they arrived. Earlier, the French Prime Minister had also announced that with the relaxation of the measures, the country will be divided into red or green zones.

He had reportedly also elaborated that the administrative regions in the country will be assigned either red or green colour depending on the number of new cases, the capacity of regional intensive care units, local testing and tracing efficiency. Currently, the country has more than 177,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 26,643 lives in the country.

