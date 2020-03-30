Chennai: Long Queue Outside Police Commissioner's Office For Passes To Cross State Borders

All the inter-state and inter-district borders of Tamil Nadu have been shut by the highway departments and heavy police security has been put with various barricades in each district and state borders.

The Union Ministry on Sunday asked the states to close down the gates of the interstate borders and stop the vehicular movements. The Ministry also asked to stop the migrant laborers who are crossing the borders on foot. This measure was taken to curb the movement of the migrant laborers and to stop the transmission even in the smallest possible way.

However, the Tamil Nadu police have said that they will open the inter-district borders for people for three reasons, including a person's demise, medical emergency, and weddings, that too after a robust verification process. The announcement was made on Saturday by the State Government and around 8,500 applications have been received by the Chennai police so far. Of these applications, only 112 applications have been processed as passed.

Initially, the department asked the people with genuine requirements to send their request through WhatsApp or mail, and the police would call the applicant directly for verification.

Long queue outside the Chennai Commissioner's office

Hence, many gathered outside the Chennai Commissioner's office, including the ones who were not called by the police. People can give applications in case of a medical emergency, deaths of closed ones or wedding of the immediate family members, after the stringent ground level verification.

"People can avail this option only for a genuine reason, they can leave the city and can return to the city as mentioned on the pass" said Chennai police commissioner AK Vishwanathan.

People who want to visit Chennai or any other district should visit the district's police HQ to get passes. However, there are a number of limitations for children and old age people to travel with this police pass as well.

Trans state border permissions are given only for a severe emergency case and people should approach the DGP office, which requires the approval of officials of the destined state police stations.

