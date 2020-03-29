Here's What The Maker Of The Chennai Police's Viral 'Coronavirus Helmet' Has To Say

With a view to spreading awareness about the Coronavirus crisis, a police inspector in Chennai wore a 'Corona Helmet' to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets amid the national lockdown. According to reports, the helmet was made by a local artist-- Gowtham, in collaboration with the police official.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the artist said, "The public at large is not treating the COVID-19 situation seriously, whereas, the police personnel are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped." Speaking about the helmet, he further stated that he used a broken helmet and paper to make it. "I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police," he added.

Currently, there are 42 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, while one has been reported dead. Meanwhile, two people have been reported to have recovered from the deadly virus.

'Positive Effect'

According to the Police Inspector Rajesh Babu, the helmet has had a positive effect so far. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We take all the steps but still people come out on the streets. Therefore, this corona helmet is one of the steps we are taking to ensure that people are aware of the seriousness of the police."

He further added, The helmet is an attempt to do something different when I wear this the thought of coronavirus comes into the minds of the commuters. Especially, the children react strongly after seeing this and want to be taken home."

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

(With ANI Inputs)