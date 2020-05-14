DMK's Stalin Hits Back At Tamil Nadu CM For Blaming Koyembedu Vendors For Spreading Covid

Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and DMK president MK Stalin slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for putting the blame of Koyambedu Covid-19 cluster on the vendors and labourers.

During a brief press conference on Wednesday, chief minister EPS said that the government officials including the Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had multiple rounds of talks with the vendors of Koyembedu fruits and vegetable market, but then they were not ready to move out since they will incur a heavy loss if they shift out and it's not the government which is responsible for the Covid-19 Koyembedu cluster and its the vendors who were responsible as they allegedly didn't wear masks or follow the social distancing norms.

Hence, MK Stalin in a statement slammed the CM and said that he should stop blaming the Koyembedu market vendors and labourers.

He also said that this government handled the Covid-19 crisis lethargically since the beginning even when the opposition parties raised the issue in the assembly during the month of March itself.



He further went on to say that CM is trying to blame the Koyembedu market vendors at a time when the state is moving closer to the community transmission stage. He also added that he is trying to escape by putting the blame on the common people.

He also urged the govt to give a lockdown aid of Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 1,000 to people who are affected by the lockdown since a large section of people are stranded inside their houses for almost 50 days, without going to their jobs.

