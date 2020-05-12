10th Board Exam Dates Announced By Tamil Nadu DCE, To Start On June 1, 2020

Quick links:
The 10th board exams were one of the few things that had a large scale impact because of the coronavirus lockdown. The 10th board in all the states across India were put to halt. While some states managed to scrape through all the exams, some could only finish half.
The state of Tamil Nadu recently released the new dates on the official website. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is responsible to take the Tamil Nadu 10th board exam for the state. The revised dates show that the board exams will begin on June 1, 2020, and end on June 12, 2020.
|DATE
|DAY
|SESSION
|SUBJECT
|01-06-2020
|MONDAY
|F. N.
|
LANGUAGE
|03-06-2020
|WEDNESDAY
|F. N.
|
ENGLISH
|05-06-2020
|FRIDAY
|F. N.
|
MATHEMATICS
|06-06-2020
|SATURDAY
|F. N.
|
OPTIONAL LANGUAGE
|08-06-2020
|MONDAY
|F. N.
|
SCIENCE
|10-06-2020
|WEDNESDAY
|F. N.
|
SOCIAL SCIENCE
|12-06-2020
|FRIDAY
|F. N.
|
VOCATIONAL
The duration of the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam 2020 timing is 3 hours. This examination will be conducted in the Forenoon session, which is indicated as F. N. in the table above. The Forenoon session of the day means that the exam timings are:
