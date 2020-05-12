10th Board Exam Dates Announced By Tamil Nadu DCE, To Start On June 1, 2020

The 10th board exams were one of the few things that had a large scale impact because of the coronavirus lockdown. The 10th board in all the states across India were put to halt. While some states managed to scrape through all the exams, some could only finish half.

The state of Tamil Nadu recently released the new dates on the official website. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is responsible to take the Tamil Nadu 10th board exam for the state. The revised dates show that the board exams will begin on June 1, 2020, and end on June 12, 2020.

10th board exam time table

DATE DAY SESSION SUBJECT 01-06-2020 MONDAY F. N. LANGUAGE 03-06-2020 WEDNESDAY F. N. ENGLISH 05-06-2020 FRIDAY F. N. MATHEMATICS 06-06-2020 SATURDAY F. N. OPTIONAL LANGUAGE 08-06-2020 MONDAY F. N. SCIENCE 10-06-2020 WEDNESDAY F. N. SOCIAL SCIENCE 12-06-2020 FRIDAY F. N. VOCATIONAL

The duration of the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam 2020 timing is 3 hours. This examination will be conducted in the Forenoon session, which is indicated as F. N. in the table above. The Forenoon session of the day means that the exam timings are:

9.30 AM to 12.00 PM

The Tamil Nadu 10th board exam 2020 has issued some important aspects to keep in mind:

All examiners have to be present at the examination at 9.15 AM to do the verification of all the candidate particulars by the invigilators of the test.

Extra 10 minutes will be given before the exam begins to the students to read the question paper.

The Time Table is available on the official website of Tamil Nadu DGE and it will also appear in newspapers, Radio and Television so that everyone is able to receive them.

Even after the schedule is announced, if the Tamil Nadu Government declares a holiday on the day of the examination, the schedule will not be changed.

The examinations can postpone again if there is a Government order.

If the question paper gets leaked or if there is any malpractice at the exam centre, the completed exams will be cancelled.

Safety measure to keep in mind:

Carry a bottle of water and do not share it with anyone.

Wear a mask when entering the exam hall and preferably even during the exam.

Avoid touching anyone or any surface that is easily avoidable.

Make sure to keep a bottle of sanitizer handy and keep using it regularly.

