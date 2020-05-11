Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM Modi To Restrict Air, Train Travel From Chennai Amid Spike In Cases

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has requested the Prime Minister to not begin with regular air and train services from Chennai till May 31 due to the spike in the number of Coronavirus cases. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chief Ministers of all states earlier on Monday reportedly to discuss gradual resumption of activities amid the lockdown. However, the Central Government has allowed gradual resumption of passenger trains which is set to start from Tuesday onwards.

'Effective treatment has lowered death rate'

During the meeting with the Prime Minister via video conference, the Tamil Nadu CM also urged PM Modi to release the second installment of NHM fund and Rs 2,000 crores which were requested earlier as a special grant to enhance medical equipment in the state. Palaniswami requested PM for the pending GST compensation to TN immediately and an Adhoc grant of 1,000 crores from NDRF to procure medical protective materials and movement of guest workers. Apart from this, he also urged the PM to make CM Public Relief fund eligible to receive CSR contributions.

Furthermore, Tamil Nadu CM apprised the PM of the COVID-19 situation in the state. He informed PM Modi that effective medical treatment in TN has lowered the COVID-19 death rate and its only 0.67% recovery rate at 27%. He also informed that the state has sent back nearly 13284 people consisting of guest workers and people who came for medical treatment. On the situation of migrant labourers, Palaniswami stated that the state government plans on sending more migrants in 61 trains from 11th to 17th May based on the consent of recipient states, TN also received 4 flights and one ship under Vande Bharat and Samuthra Sethu missions and around 900 passengers are under quarantine, he informed.

COVID crisis in TN

The state has been witnessing a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases due to the Koyambedu cluster of cases. While the police continue to effectively trace down contacts, the Koyambedu market has been shifted to Tirumazhisai to continue the supply of essentials. At present, there are 5,195 active COVID cases in the state while the total tally has reached 7,204. 1,959 individuals have recovered from the deadly disease and 47 have succumbed to it.

