West Bengal: Coronavirus Cure In Rs. 50 Lands Up Homeopathy Doctor In Legal Mess

Amidst a nationwide lockdown, incidents of fake cures for Coronavirus have been cropping up in various towns and districts. Such an incident was reported in West Bengal's Barrackpore subdivision where a homeopathy doctor put out posters stating he had a cure for the deadly virus. What was more shocking was that he had set a price for it too — Rs 50 for the medicine — which he claimed was a cure to COVID-19.

Fraud case filed

A fraud case has been registered against the homeopathy doctor. It is alleged that he was selling medicine to fight against COVID-19 by charging Rs 50 for a family pack. The action came after a young local boy informed the Barrackpore police after reading about it, outside the gate of the doctor's chamber. The boy took images of the posters on his phone as a matter of evidence. The police were quick to visit the location and seize the medicines and the posters.

Cow Urine stall

This was not the first such case reported in Bengal. Last week, a man put up a stall with 'Cow Urine' as a medical treatment to the Coronavirus in Hooghly district's Kalyani town. What was more shocking was the price at which the alleged treatment of the deadly virus was being sold. Police, even then, was quick to shut down the stall and arrest the person. When questioned if he himself was testing the cure or not, the man said he did not use it but was worried for the poor.

With no cure of Coronavirus as of yet, such cases have been reported throughout the country. However, vigilant law enforcement has ensured the necessary whip is cracked against such senseless and erratic individuals. There are 512 active coronavirus cases in the country, and nine deaths so far.

