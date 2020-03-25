Coronavirus: Pics Of Indians Maintaining Social Distancing Amid Lockdown Break Internet

Amid the fear and tension of the recent coronavirus pandemic that has taken a toll on everyday life, people all over the world have resorted to staying at home, following strict lockdowns, and also in an attempt to stay safe and maintain social distance. India, however, recently slid under the cover of a three-week nationwide lockdown starting midnight of March 24, in an attempt to maintain social distancing among people that would, positively, cut down the spike in cases.

India under Lockdown

It was, however, clarified that essential services and commodities would be exempted from the lockdown, easing the panic. PM Modi further added the presence of a "Lakshman rekha" outside every house for the next 21 days, stepping out of which for 21 days would set the country back by 21 years. However, irrespective of the PM's appeals and requests, several Indians did not quite understand the assurance and pleadings and immediately jumped outside their houses and started panicking about the important household goods and items.

Social Distance well-maintained

Interestingly, comforting images from all over India surfaced, showing the shopkeepers and customers obediently adhering to the "Lakshman Rekha" appeal made by the PM. People were seen maintaining distance from other people by standing withing circles and boxes drawn on the ground while buying groceries and other essential items. In a frightening, crucial situation like now, the pictures came as a relief for people all around the country, following which netizens took to Twitter to appreciate the considerate move.

We are finding innovative ways to keep social distancing here in #india, surprised to see how we evolve quickly with the changed circumstances. #SocialDistancing #Social_Distancing #Covid19India #covid pic.twitter.com/xqFyA0O2fb — Manvendra Saraswat (@MaverickManven) March 25, 2020

Fantastic how India is learning & following "social distancing". We are in an unusual situation, so it will take time for people to adapt. Have patience. A couple of more days, and all services will be sorted. pic.twitter.com/IlcVuylDPg — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) March 25, 2020

Organized social distancing in Ahmedabad in Gujarat in India. pic.twitter.com/j6YZ4bFf8S — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) March 25, 2020

Hi

india be safe at your home🏡

and you can see in this pic "log follow kr rhe h social distancing"

And happy navratri to all pic.twitter.com/bjcBchbTyL — Shalu (@Shalu54609992) March 25, 2020

