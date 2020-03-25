The Debate
Coronavirus: Pics Of Indians Maintaining Social Distancing Amid Lockdown Break Internet

General News

Amid the escalating fear of coronavirus, Indians recently slid under the cover of a 21 day lockdown, but they continue to remain in their "Lakshman Rekha".

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: Indians stay in

Amid the fear and tension of the recent coronavirus pandemic that has taken a toll on everyday life, people all over the world have resorted to staying at home, following strict lockdowns, and also in an attempt to stay safe and maintain social distance. India, however, recently slid under the cover of a three-week nationwide lockdown starting midnight of March 24, in an attempt to maintain social distancing among people that would, positively, cut down the spike in cases.

India under Lockdown 

It was, however, clarified that essential services and commodities would be exempted from the lockdown, easing the panic. PM Modi further added the presence of a "Lakshman rekha" outside every house for the next 21 days, stepping out of which for 21 days would set the country back by 21 years. However, irrespective of the PM's appeals and requests, several Indians did not quite understand the assurance and pleadings and immediately jumped outside their houses and started panicking about the important household goods and items.

Social Distance well-maintained

Interestingly, comforting images from all over India surfaced, showing the shopkeepers and customers obediently adhering to the "Lakshman Rekha" appeal made by the PM. People were seen maintaining distance from other people by standing withing circles and boxes drawn on the ground while buying groceries and other essential items. In a frightening, crucial situation like now, the pictures came as a relief for people all around the country, following which netizens took to Twitter to appreciate the considerate move.

First Published:
