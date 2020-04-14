Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bihar: List Of Necessary Precautions Listed By The Government

Coronavirus has claimed to have taken the lives of 119,686 people all over the world. As per reports, the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019. According to reports, there are currently about 1,920,918 cases all around the world that have been tested positive with the virus. Among which India has been one of the many countries to be affected by this virus and has reportedly 8988 active cases.

The Government and health authorities in India are taking preventive steps in combating this deadly virus. As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020, for the safety of the citizens due to the growing rate of the virus. Here’s taking a closer look at the number of cases and hotspot areas in the state of Bihar, India.

Coronavirus hotspots in Bihar

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently about 65 confirmed cases in the state of Bihar with 26 recovered cases and 1 fatality. The state is currently under a complete lockdown as advised by the Prime Minister and the State Government.

As per reports, on Friday the Siwan district has arisen as the coronavirus hotspot in Bihar accounting for 29 of the 65 confirmed cases. It was also reported that among the 29 cases, 20 cases belong to a single family while four others have recovered.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Bihar’s director-general police Gupteshwar Pandey revealed that they are keeping a close watch on the village and its adjoining areas. He also said that they have ensured a complete lockdown on the state and also one cannot move from one house to another house in any area.

(Image courtesy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Also read | Tejashwi Attacks Nitish Kumar's Govt After Bihari Migrant Worker Commits Suicide In Uppal

How to prevent coronavirus as stated by the Government of India

The Government of India has constantly been sharing tips on how to stay away from coronavirus. Some of the important measures are, washing your hands regularly, using alcohol-based sanitisers, stay away from people who show symptoms of COVID-19. Here below is the post by the Government of India to prevent coronavirus.

Also read | COVID-19: Bihar Protests Return Of People From Rajasthan's Kota

(Image courtesy: mygov.in)

Also read | Bihar Govt Bans Spitting At Public Places With Rs 200 Fine Or Six Months Imprisonment

(Image courtesy: mygov.in)

Also read | Two More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bihar; Total Reaches 66

Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30