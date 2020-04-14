Tejashwi Attacks Nitish Kumar's Govt After Bihari Migrant Worker Commits Suicide In Uppal

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday attacked the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar after a 24-year-old Bihari migrant worker committed suicide in Uppal, Telangana. According to news reports, the victim was upset over not being able to go home because of the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, the leader of Opposition in Bihar said that the incident is "Heartbreaking"

'20 more days to go...'

Tejashwi asked the state government that isn't it the "constitutional and moral responsibility" of the government to assure its citizens in this humanitarian crisis with all possible help from food, stay and safe return back home? "20 more days to go...' he added.

1 new case of coronavirus was reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 14 in Bihar, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bihar to 65. Among the total people infected as on date, 26 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

PM Modi announces extension of lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, he said. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the Prime Minister told citizens.

The Prime Minister said some relaxation may be allowed in some areas and the scope of coronavirus testing will be expanded significantly. "Till April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be tested on how much they are adhering to the lockdown; how much the areas have protected themselves from coronavirus. It will be observed.

"Some necessary activities may be allowed in areas that will pass this litmus test; areas which will not be among the hotspots and are less likely to turn into hotspots," he said.

READ | Here's why PM Modi extended India's Covid lockdown till May 3 and not April 30 like states

READ | PM Modi extends India's Coronavirus lockdown till May 3; announces additional measures

A total number of 10,363 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | Congress' Singhvi issues first response; terms PM Modi's address 'amazing' but pokes holes

READ | Chidambaram attacks; says poor 'left to fend for themselves' as PM extends Covid lockdown

(With PTI inputs)