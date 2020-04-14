Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Delhi: Here Are Places Sealed In The Capital

Reports suggest that the total number of Coronavirus cases have crossed 10,000-mark in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. The government in Delhi has extended the list of its containment zones - red zones and orange zones - to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. According to the data available on the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has reported 1510 confirmed cases. Out of which 30 people have cured and 28 deaths have been reported. Here are the reported areas.

Here are the Coronavirus hotspot areas in Delhi according to reports

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension

4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

5. Deenpur Village

6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave

7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

19. B Block Jahangirpuri

20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri

22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur

24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar

25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension

26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj

27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

32. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

33. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

34. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

35. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

36. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

37. Sadar Bazaar, Central District

38. Chandni Mahal, Central District

39. Nabi Karim, Central District

40. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084

41. In and around the area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015

42. In and around the area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

43. In and around the area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

44. In and around the area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

45. In and around the area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063

46. In and around the area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

47. In and around the area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

Disclaimer: All the information is collected from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on date April 14, 2020. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30

