Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Delhi: Here Are Places Sealed In The Capital

Reports suggest that the total number of Coronavirus cases have crossed 10,000-mark in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. The government in Delhi has extended the list of its containment zones - red zones and orange zones - to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. According to the data available on the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has reported 1510 confirmed cases. Out of which 30 people have cured and 28 deaths have been reported. Here are the reported areas.
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar
3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension
4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
5. Deenpur Village
6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
19. B Block Jahangirpuri
20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri
22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur
24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar
25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension
26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj
27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden
32. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
33. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
34. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
35. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
36. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
37. Sadar Bazaar, Central District
38. Chandni Mahal, Central District
39. Nabi Karim, Central District
40. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084
41. In and around the area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
42. In and around the area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar
43. In and around the area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
44. In and around the area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
45. In and around the area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063
46. In and around the area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
47. In and around the area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
