Delhi: 362 Markaz Attendees Test COVID Positive; Doctors Demand Transportation To Hospital

In the latest addition to the novel Coronavirus cases in New Delhi, 362 Tablighi Jamaat Markaz attendees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Narela isolation centre. Around 932 samples were taken from the centre of which reports of 768 were received on Tuesday that included the number of positive results. Most of the cases in the national capital are directly linked to the religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz of last month.

Delhi is the second hardest-hit state in the country with 1,510 cases of COVID-19, just behind Maharashtra. 28 patients have died so far while only 30 people have recovered.

Now, the doctors have asked the city administration to make transportation available for shifting these new patients to hospitals. The doctors have demanded that adequate beds are made available to the patients and have asked for a report giving them details of such facilities.

COVID cluster

Delhi's Nizamuddin town emerged as a COVID cluster after thousands of people from India, as well as foreign countries, attended a religious congregation for a few days at the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in mid-March. Scores of them later travelled to other parts of the country for missionary work, unknowingly becoming carriers of the deadly virus and infecting others in their close contacts in those states. So far, more than 27,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined in about 15 states.

Coronavirus cases soar in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, 10,815 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country. While 353 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,190 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra (2,337).

