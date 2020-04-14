Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Containment Zones To Take Stock Of Preventive Measures

On Tuesday., Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will visit the containment zones in the national capital on Wednesday, to ensure adequate facilities to people residing in areas that have been sealed in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Kejriwal told the media that the number of Coronavirus cases has increased drastically in Delhi, which is a matter of grave concern to the people and the government. Listing figures of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Chief Minister said, ''51 new cases were reported on April 10, 183 on April 12, 166 cases on April 11 and 356 on April 13''.

In an attempt to contain the increasing numbers, 47 containment zones have been set up in Delhi, and Operation SHIELD is implemented effectively to prevent the spread. Kejriwal said 4,000 'coronavirus foot warriors' have been appointed in these containment zones, who reach out to every household to create awareness, conduct surveillance and isolate symptomatic patients.

Kejriwal to take stock of containment zones

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited some of these containment zones and presented a report to CM Kejriwal. The CM said he will take stock of the situation and containment measures in these hotspots to ensure adequate facilities to the residents.

He appealed to the people, especially those residing in containment zones, to cooperate with the government for some more time, in order to uproot the pandemic from the city and the country. He also lauded the Centre's decision of lockdown extension, stating that it was a necessity to overcome COVID-19 crisis.

A total of 1,452 positive cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Delhi till date. Of these, 30 people have recovered, while 28 have lost their lives due to the disease.

