Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Madhya Pradesh; List Of Areas Affected In The State

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the entire world. The virus was reportedly first detected in the city of Wuhan, China in December 2019. As per reports, there are currently about 1,920,918 cases all around the world that have been tested positive with the virus. Among the several countries, India has also been affected by COVID -19.

As per reports, at the time of publishing this article, there are over 8988 active cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India. The Government of India and the health authorities are taking preventive measures in combating this virus. As per reports, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has executed a nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020, for the safety of the citizens. Here’s taking a closer look at the number of cases and hotspot areas in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently about 604 cases in the state of Madhya Pradesh with 44 recovered cases and 43 fatal cases. The state is currently under a complete lockdown as advised by the Prime Minister. Recently, the Government of Madhya Pradesh has issued a list of Coronavirus hotspots, take a look below.

(Image courtesy: ANI Twitter)

(Image courtesy: ANI Twitter)

How to prevent coronavirus as stated by the Government of India

The Government of India has constantly been sharing tips on how to prevent coronavirus. Some of the important measures are, wash your hands regularly, sanitise your hands, stay away from people who have a cold and cough. Here below is the post the Government of India and WHO to prevent coronavirus.

(Image courtesy: mygov.in)

(Image courtesy: mygov.in)

