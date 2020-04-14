Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Mumbai- List Of Highly Affected Wards In The City

The Coronavirus outbreak has impacted the entire world ever since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Wuhan, China in 2019. Ever since then, the novel virus has severely impacted most of the countries across the globe, including India. Recently. the Prime Minister of India extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020, in his speech today, i.e. on April 14, 2020.

Until now, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been 9272 positive COVID-19 cases have been detected in India. However, out of those 9272 cases, 1189 patients have successfully recovered while 353 patients have lost their lives There are 24 municipal wards in Mumbai, and mostly all of them have fallen prey to the deadly virus. Check out the total number of positive cases in each ward of the city shared by BMC as of April 12, 2020, below:

Coronavirus Hotspot areas in Mumbai

Dharavi

Worli Koliwada

Govandi Gaonthan

Baiganwadi

Lotus Colony

Gautam Nagar

Checkout BMC's COVID-19 daily report as of April 14, 2020, below:

In Mumbai, as of April 14, 2020, 4 p.m., a total of 385 suspected patients were admitted in the hospitals for the COVID-19 check-up. Out of these 385 cases, 204 turned positive while 11 of them passed away due to the deadly virus. However, 23 COVID-19 positive patients recovered today and were discharged.

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30.

