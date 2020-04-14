Thailand's King Breaks Coronavirus Lockdown Rules, Travels Overseas For A Party

The King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn reportedly broke the lockdown rules and travelled 12,000 miles for a lavish party. According to an international media report, the King has been staying at a luxury hotel in Bavaria, Germany, with his friends, however, last week, the King took a private jet and flew to Bangkok and Switzerland. While Thailand is under lockdown till April 15, the Thai King, all in the space of just 24-hours, flew back and forth and broke the lockdown rules.

According to reports, after taking off from Germany, the King stopped off in Zurich, Switzerland, to pick up his wife, Queen Suthida. He then reportedly made his way to Bangkok, where he met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha and the head of the Thai armed forces, Apirat Kongsompong. King Vajiralongkorn also marked the Chakra Day, a holiday that celebrates the start of the country’s royal dynasty in 1782.

READ: Thailand's Most Popular Island Goes Under Lockdown From April 13

From Bangkok, the King then dropped his wife back to Switzerland and then headed back to Zurich, where he has been staying during the crisis. The King, despite breaking the lockdown rules, said that the coronavirus pandemic is not the fault of anybody. He added that the government must solve the problem by understanding its causes and take the necessary steps to establish and understand the crisis well.

Currently, Thailand has more than 2,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 41 lives in the country. Out of the total number of cases, around 1,405 have also been recovered. The Thai government has been taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

READ: COVID-19 Pandemic: Thailand Provinces Ban Alcohol Sales Ahead Of Buddhist New Year

Phuket under complete lockdown

Phuket, Thailand's most popular resort island has also gone under a complete lockdown leaving the usually busy roads, ports and attractions empty in the city-province. According to reports, the Thai government on April 9 had asked all citizens living on the island to stay at home starting from April 13. The most popular tourist destination in the country will remain shut until April 26, or until the situation improves, according to the government order. The restrictions will be effective in all 17 sub-districts of the Phuket island.

Bars, restaurants and all non-essential businesses and services have been shut on the island with beaches closed for visitors until further notice. According to reports, hotels with no guests have been asked to close down, while hotels with guests have been ordered to shut swimming pools, restaurants, and communal areas in order to avoid close contacts between people. Bangkok authorities have also called off the activities and urged businesses and malls to do the same. As per reports, the government also urged people to refrain from travelling back to their hometowns amid the holiday season.

(Image source: AP)

READ: Thailand Hospitals Cover Babies In Mini Shields For Protection Against COVID-19

READ: 6 Thailand Nationals Booked In TN On Charges Of Violating Visa Norms

