Coronavirus: Four Suspected Of Infection In Mumbai, Kept Under Observation

Amid the scare of the novel Coronavirus, till now, four people in Mumbai have been kept under observation, with suspicion of the infection. While three persons were admitted last week for possible exposure to the virus strain, the fourth person has been admitted in the isolation ward on Monday.

As per reports, over 2000 passengers have undergone thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport since January 19. However, no cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra yet.

Ministry of Health issues helpline number

Harsh Vardhan-led Ministry of Health has issued a helpline number for queries on the novel Coronavirus. According to the ministry, a 24*7 Call Centre will be active for responding to queries. The novel coronavirus helpline number is: +91-11-23978046

Read: India, China discuss plans to evacuate Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Indian Embassy issues health advisory

The Indian Embassy released a list of directives to be followed by the passengers travelling from China to India in the wake of an outbreak of the Coronavirus. The advisory stated simple health measures to maintain personal hygiene, measures to restrict outbreak and measures to be taken if visible symptoms of the affliction.

Novel coronavirus outbreak in China: Advisory to travellers from China visiting India pic.twitter.com/UEvqJyDW6D — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020

Read: Myanmar installs coronavirus screening device at border with India: Official

Wuhan on lockdown

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, China has put Wuhan and Huanggang under a lockdown, suspending public transport in and out of the city, stated international reports. The virus which was first reported to the World Health Organization on December 31 is currently under investigation by scientists to understand the destructive potential of the new virus, known as 2019-nCoV, as per reports. Currently, the virus has killed as many as 80 people in China until now.

Read: Three kept in observation at RML Hospital for possible exposure to Coronavirus

Read: Coronavirus death toll in China rises over 100, nearly 1,300 new cases reported

(With Agency inputs)