Coronavirus Strain Successfully Isolated By RMRC Lahowal

In a major breakthrough, the Regional Medical Research Centre for Northeast region (ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh) situated at Lahowal has successfully separated the Coronavirus strain. Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement in Guwahati on Wednesday.

RMRC Lahowal is the third government laboratory in the country, after NIV (ICMR Lab), Pune and CCMB (CSIR lab), Hyderabad and 4th lab overall after Bharat Biotech (Pvt Biotechnology lab at Hyderabad), to isolate the virus in tissue culture.

Assam's Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it is a landmark achievement for the State. "It is a very good news for the State at a time when some people of the State are raising questions on the Covid-19 cases in the State and the low mortality rate," he said, adding that this news on International Doctor's Day, is a befitting tribute to all the COVID warriors of the State.

"This is a major breakthrough. On a auspicious day like this (International Doctor's Day), I think this is the biggest gift for any doctor," Dr Sarma said.

In a statement issued by the RMRC Lahowal, they said that a team led by Dr Biswajit Borkakoty has isolated isolated the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) in VERO-CCL81 cell line in the BSL-3 level lab available at their institute.

"In layman’s term the significance of the COVID-19 virus isolation by the team of scientists from RMRC, Dibrugarh, is that live and viable SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) can now be produced in the laboratory in abundance and as and when required," Dr Biswajit Borkakoty stated.

"This is important for the development of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine where virus grown in laboratory are inactivated by heat or chemical and purified for use as vaccines after pre-clinical and clinical trials," he added.

It may be mentioned that RMRC Lahowal has been supporting the state of Assam and other NE states in the fight against COVID-19. Till now the centre has provided almost 50,000 diagnostic test reports of COVID-19 for the people of this region. The research centre is engaged in various biomedical research work including, on the new COVID-19 pandemic.

