COVID-19: 330 Of 523 Delhi Cases Linked To Markaz Says Kejriwal, Vows More Testing

The national capital reported 20 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, including ten linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event of Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. In total, Delhi has 523 confirmed cases so far of which 330 cases (including 61 foreigners) are linked to the Markaz cluster. He also informed that seven people have succumbed to the virus so far.

"In the last 24 hours, one person has died, 25 patients are in the ICU, eight are on ventilators while the rest are in stable condition. Markaz has contributed to the rise in the number of cases," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Cases in Delhi have increased, partly due to increased testing. Now, we are going to further increase testing so that positive cases could be identified. Situation still under control. Nothing to worry. Keep following lockdown https://t.co/w9K42qMTf0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 6, 2020

More testing, more kits

The CM also said that the state is raising the number of COVID-19 tests in Delhi and as of now, around 1000 samples are being tested for COVID-19 daily. "We are raising the number of COVID19 tests in Delhi. We have already placed an order for one lakh testing kit. The more we test, the better we can fight Corona. 27,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits have been allocated to Delhi by the Central government," Kejriwal said.

Food aid for poor

The AAP chief also announced that from Tuesday, ration will be distributed at 421 government schools to the poor who don't have a ration card in Delhi. "Each person will get four kg of wheat and one kg of rice. We aim to give ration to 10 lakh such people and will take more food grains from the Centre if the need arises," Kejriwal said.

He also asked officials and common people to ensure that crowds don't form at ration collection centres so as to maintain social distancing norms. He asked people to stay vigilant during such time and be patient for their turn to get food supplies.

