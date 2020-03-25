"We Will Ensure Nobody Goes Hungry," Assures Delhi CM Kejriwal As India Enters Lockdown

Amid the national lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured the citizens of having no scarcity of the essential services in the national capital. According to him, it is their responsibility to make sure all the citizens of Delhi get the services.

According to the Chief Minister, they will help set up the helpdesk and generate E-Pass immediately for smooth processing for those who are providing essential services without an I-card. Along with it, he stated that the Delhi police have generated a helpline number for those who are facing any issues during the lockdown. He added, "We will make sure nobody is left hungry."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

'Absolutely no need to panic'

After announcing a national lockdown for 21 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic. He stated that the essential goods are services will be available during the lockdown.

Read: 7 COVID-19 resources developed by researchers, economists to fight misinformations

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Read: 50-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram; second case in Northeast

The Coronavirus Crisis

As of date, India has reported over 580 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

Along with it, presently, there are around 423,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 18,922 people. Meanwhile, around 109,172 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal asks people to stay at home during lockdown, avoid panic-buying

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India notes 11th COVID-19 death as it goes into 21-day lockdown