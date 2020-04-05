COVID-19 Case: Mob Attacks Medical Team In Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin

A mob attacked a team of medical professionals in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin on Sunday when they tried to take the family members of the COVID-19 patient to the hospital. The Health Department officials visited Ayyanaruthu village in Tuticorin district, which was declared as a containment zone after the village reported one COVID-19 positive case.

Initially, the family members of the patient were reluctant to go along with the medical team, the collector and others got involved and convinced them. While they were getting into the ambulance van, the medical team recorded a video. Some women of the village objected to the recording which led to an argument between them.

Mob attacks medical workers

The angry mob then attacked the medical team and vandalised their vehicles. With the help of the local police and leaders, the medical team took the family members of the COVID-19 positive patient to the hospital. The passage was made for the medical team and the ambulance to leave the village safely. A police complaint has been filed by the medical officials over the matter and the DSP has promised action against the attackers.

Several cases of abuses and attacks on health workers and policemen have come to the fore. Displaying the most inhumane behaviour towards the heroes of COVID-19 who are fighting the disease on the frontline, people have thrashed, assaulted and chased away policemen and medical professionals doing their duties.

