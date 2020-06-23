COVID-19 Cases Increase In Maharashtra's Jalna District, Minister Raje Tope Holds Meeting

Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Raje Tope held a meeting Jalna district to assess the Coronavirus situation. Taking to Twitter, Tope stated that the number of Coronavirus cases in Jalna are increasing which is a "matter of great concern." He further added "All the health facilities have been made available for the patients and the corona sufferers should be treated using antigen testing, telexray and antibody testing technology."

जालना येथे कोरोना पार्श्वभूमीवर बैठक घेतली.जिल्ह्यात कोरोनाबाधितांचा आकडा वाढत असुन ही अतिशय चिंतेची बाब आहे.1/2 — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) June 23, 2020

रुग्णांसाठी आरोग्याच्या सर्व सुविधा उपलब्ध करुन देण्यात आल्या असुन ॲन्टीजन टेस्टींग, टेलिक्सरे तसेच ॲन्टीबॉडीज टेस्टींग या तंत्रज्ञानाचा वापर करुन कोरोनाबाधितांवर उपचार करण्यात यावेत.जिल्ह्यात एकाही कोरोना बाधिताचा मत्यू होणार नाही, याची दक्षता घेण्याचे निर्देश दिले.2/2 — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) June 23, 2020

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

On Monday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,35,796 after 3,721 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state. Currently, there are 61,793 active cases in the state. With 1,962 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered has soared to 67,706.

Meanwhile, 62 deaths were reported on Monday in the state-- 20 from Mumbai, 13 from Mira-Bhayandar, 9 from Pune, 8 from Malegaon, 4 from Aurangabad, two from Akola and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Palghar, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Latur, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6283. So far, 7,87,419 samples have been tested for coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 6,01,182 persons are under home quarantine, 26,910 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

According to Tope, the number of COVID-19 test laboratories in Maharashtra has increased to 103 and the count of tests per million in the state has now doubled. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 49.86% and 4.63% respectively.

