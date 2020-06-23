Will Only Maharashtra Show Patriotism?: Sena's Open Dare After Blocking 3 Chinese Projects

Shiv Sena on Tuesday in its mouthpiece Saamana said that along with fighting the Chinese at the border, India should destroy its economy by boycotting its products and stop Chinese companies from investing in the country. Sena said in this regard, its government in Maharashtra has taken the first step by putting three big-ticket projects involving the Chinese government on hold. The party added that doing business with the Chinese after the Galwan clash would be an insult to the souls of the 20 martyred soldiers.

'Is patriotism limited only to Maharashtra?'

The former ally of the BJP said that the Chinese companies have taken over the Indian markets and national policy is required to stop these companies. The editorial said that because of the Coronavirus crisis, the Chinese economy has weakened so it would be a perfect time to weaken it further as many American and European companies are also exiting the Chinese markets.

Sena said that many BJP ruled states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are trying to lure these companies to set up their factories in India, which is a good thing for the Indian economy. However, Sena asked if these states are taking any action against the Chinese companies which has invested a lot in these states. "What action will the government take or what plan have they prepared to deal with these companies? Is Maharashtra the only state to sacrifice and show its patriotism?" the editorial said.

It further said that India needs to stop exports from China and become 'Aatmanirbhar'. Continuing its attack on US President Donald Trump and PM Modi's friendly relations with him, Sena took a jibe by saying "One does not need Trump to fight with China and to fight with them, one needs to focus more on the nation that politics."

Meanwhile, the meeting between Indian Army's 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart got over after around 11 hours on Monday. Sources stated that India demanded a return to the status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

India-China's war of words

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China, on the other hand, has now staked claim over the entire Galwan Valley. It has also maintained that Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level continue.

