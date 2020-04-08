COVID-19 Positive Cases In J&K Soar To 139

14 new cases of COVID-19- 11 in Kashmir and 3 in Jammu, have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the tweet posted by the J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, there are 139 cases of coronavirus in J&K now among which 130 are active; 27 in Jammu Division and 103 in Kashmir. “Good news too: 2 patients discharged from SKIMS,” Kansal tweeted.

Pertinently, a 54-year-old man died of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the death toll to three. All the three deaths have taken place in Kashmir Valley.

Wearing of masks is mandatory

A 65-year-old man from Srinagar was the first fatality in Kashmir on March 26 followed by another man of the same age from Tangmarg in Baramulla district who died on March 29. Meanwhile, 34 more persons who were shifted into administrative quarantine upon their return to Srinagar two weeks ago were discharged after successfully completing their 14-day quarantine period. All except one in this group belonged to the Srinagar district. Upon being discharged all these persons were ferried home. The concerned supervising officers oversaw their discharge and their transportation.

The group like all others before was under thorough medical supervision throughout their quarantine period and was discharged after clearance from doctors and health authorities. The remaining overseas-return or domestic travelers in administrative quarantine in the district will complete their quarantine period and will be sent home this week. Meanwhile, the government in Srinagar has ordered that wearing masks is mandatory for all officers, staff, and visitors in Civil Secretariat. The step is part of various preventive measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Civil Secretariat.

In this regard, the General Administrative Department (GAD) issued an order on Wednesday. The GAD order read that all the Administrative Secretaries have been authorized to purchase masks so that three reusable masks for each employee in each department in the Secretariat would be provided. The expense in this regard shall be defrayed from the Office Expenses head, read the order. It further directed the Administrative Secretaries that in case of non-availability of masks in the open market, they shall submit their requirements to the Department of Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution for the supply of the same.

