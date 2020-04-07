COVID-19 Crisis: Sanitisation Chamber Set Up In Meerut's Cantonment Area

In a bid to tackle the COVID-19 menace, a sanitisation chamber was set up at the Meerut cantonment area in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The staff members have to pass through the chamber before entering the premises of the Cantonment council. More such chambers will be set up in the city soon.

"We wanted to ensure the safety of our essential staff, who are working during this time of crisis and it is for them, we have set up this chamber," Prasad Chavan, CEO Cantonment Council, told ANII. "We will try to create a similar chamber for the public, if possible and in the next one week we would be setting up two of such chambers outside a market place and a hospital as well," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 305, while India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

