The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19 Crisis: Sanitisation Chamber Set Up In Meerut's Cantonment Area

City News

In a bid to tackle the COVID-19 menace, a sanitisation chamber was set up at the Meerut cantonment area. The staff members have to pass through the chamber

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

In a bid to tackle the COVID-19 menace, a sanitisation chamber was set up at the Meerut cantonment area in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The staff members have to pass through the chamber before entering the premises of the Cantonment council. More such chambers will be set up in the city soon. 

"We wanted to ensure the safety of our essential staff, who are working during this time of crisis and it is for them, we have set up this chamber," Prasad Chavan, CEO Cantonment Council, told ANII.

"We will try to create a similar chamber for the public, if possible and in the next one week we would be setting up two of such chambers outside a market place and a hospital as well," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 305, while India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

READ | UP CM Yogi Says The Public Is Indebted To Healthcare Workers, Prays For COVID-19 Recoveries

READ | 'UP Won't Be Able To Lift Lockdown Even If Single COVID-19 Case Remains': Yogi's Official

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ON HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
Mufti
MEHBOOBA MUFTI SHIFTED TO RESIDENCE
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
SHOPS TO REMAIN OPEN ON ODD-EVEN
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN