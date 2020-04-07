UP CM Yogi Says The Public Is Indebted To Healthcare Workers, Prays For Covid Recoveries

On the occasion of World Health Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to maintain social distancing to break the contact chain and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Adityanath thanks health care workers

आज विश्व स्वास्थ्य दिवस है।



पूरे विश्व के सामने एक विकराल स्वास्थ्य चुनौती है और इस परिस्थिति में मैं प्रभु श्री राम से हम सबके बेहतर स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूँ।



हम सब उन सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मी,डॉक्टरों,नर्सों के हृदय से ऋणी हैं जो पूरी निष्ठा से निरंतर मानवता की सेवा में रत हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 7, 2020

In a series of tweets, CM Adityanath referred to the threat of coronavirus and prayed for everyone's health. He added that the people are indebted to the health workers, doctors, nurses, and those who are engaged in the service of humanity. He reiterated the need for social distancing in order to break the contact chain and help fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu thanked all healthcare workers on the occasion of World Health Day for their service, especially in the fight against coronavirus. He also reiterated that action will be taken against anyone who misbehaves with the healthcare workers.

मेरी आप सबसे एक बार फिर से अपील है कि इस वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें, सफाई बरतें और घर में रहें।



आज के दिन हम सभी जनों को स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूक करें जिससे हम 'नए भारत, स्वस्थ भारत' के निर्माण में अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित कर सकें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 7, 2020

CM Aditynath's message on World Health day comes at a time when doctors worldwide are also testing positive for coronavirus due to the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) suits which include gloves, masks, etc. There has also been a shortage in the supply of ventilators, defibrillators, ICU beds etc.

Delhi State Cancer Institute in the capital and Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai have been sealed and have been declared as 'containment zones.'

On Monday, AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association wrote a letter to PM Modi asking for better facilities and security for health care workers who have been stigmatized by certain individuals.

