COVID Scare: Bengaluru Man Refuses Wife Entry In Home After Her Return From Punjab

The scare of getting infected with the new Coronavirus disease took an interesting turn in Bengaluru. A man insisted that his wife, who had recently returned from Punjab, should go in for institutional quarantine instead of returning home, the city police said.

According to the police, the man did not open the door of the house even as his wife continued to knock and only after their intervention did the man allowed his wife into the home. The incident took place in Varthur police station limits.

The woman tried to convince him but when the husband did not open the door, she called the women’s helpline and police. Police and health department staff reached the spot and convinced him about new guidelines and quarantine norms of the Karnataka government.

READ | Extent Of Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Bengaluru Unexpected: Karnataka Min

READ | 27 Bengaluru Cops Test Positive For COVID-19 In Ten Days

Revised guidelines

In a significant development on Monday, the Karnataka government revised its COVID-19 quarantine rules once again, quashing the 7-day institutional quarantine requirement for those travelling from Maharashtra. As per the new order, persons coming from any state to Karnataka must undergo compulsory 14 days of home quarantine. The latest modification comes after a review of the quarantine norms in the wake of Unlock 2.0 guidelines and infusion of technology, community involvement to enforce the strict home quarantine.

Earlier, the Karnataka state government announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru on every Sunday to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. The complete lockdown will start from July 5 will remain in effect till August 2 in the city. The strict lockdown will be imposed from 8 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Monday.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI Photo for representation)

READ | Bengaluru Under Complete Lockdown On Every Sunday Till August 2 To Contain COVID Spread

READ | Travellers From Any State Including Maharashtra To Undergo Home Quarantine: K'taka Govt