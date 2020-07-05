Bengaluru Under Complete Lockdown On Every Sunday Till August 2 To Contain COVID Spread

The Karnataka state government announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru on every Sunday to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. The complete lockdown will start from July 5 will remain in effect till August 2 in the city. The strict lockdown will be imposed from 8 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Monday.

All essential services allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown. The state government further informed that Marriages already fixed on Sundays will also be permitted during the complete lockdown. The state government has also requested the people to adhere to the Covid-19 safety measures like wearing mask while stepping out and maintaining social distancing.

Bengaluru: Complete lockdown has been imposed by Karnataka govt on every Sunday in the state, in view of #COVID19 till August 2.



Essential activities allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays also permitted.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday reported its biggest single-day spike of 1,839 new COVID-19 cases and 42 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 21,549 and the death toll to 335, the Health department said.

The day also saw 439 patients getting discharged after recovery; even as 226 patients in the state were undergoing treatment in ICU. Out of 1,839 fresh cases reported on Saturday, a whopping 1,172 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone; while 24 of the 42 deaths were from the capital city.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on July 3 with 1,694 cases. As of July 4 evening, cumulatively 21,549 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 335 deaths and 9,244 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

