CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, unveiled the COVID Protection System (COPS) for workplace as a game-changer in the current pandemic scenario, Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI said.

Dr.Hirani further stated that "CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, aims to support and align the Start-Ups and Entrepreneurs while developing its technologies to give boost to their aspirations and give them a platform to showcase their Innovative potential.

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, unveils the COVID Protection System (COPS) for workplace



It includes contactless Solar Based Intelligent Mask Automated Dispensing Unit cum Thermal Scanner (IntelliMAST), Touchless Faucet (TouF) and 360° Car Flusher



▶️https://t.co/MFfzcAzsnw pic.twitter.com/yOAEb5R2GT — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 19, 2020

READ: COVID-19: 1 more death, 125 new cases in Noida

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally soars to 10,77,618; 1.37 crore samples tested

COPS is a conglomeration of these technologies:

Solar Based Intelligent Mask Automated Dispensing Unit cum Thermal Scanner (IntelliMAST): The Solar Based IntelliMAST is an Intelligent surveillance kiosk which identifies the body temperature and whether an individual is wearing Face Mask or not through customised Software solutions.

The information about an employee not wearing a Face Mask is provided to the Administration for Cashless delivery of the Mask and later deduction of the price from the Salary. In this regard the system harnesses Internet-of-Things in a seamless manner. The in-built Thermal Scanner detects probable rise in Body Temperature through forehead scanning and audio visual alert the Security Guards.

The IntelliMAST will help ensure safety of supervising staff and implementation of precautionary measure in any large organisation. The IntelliMAST will also facilitate Identity Card based Mask Dispensing & Attendance System. Facial Recognition based &ID Card based Attendance System will be incorporated into the system in the near future and therefore may act as a comprehensive solution for Office & Industrial Complexes as well as School & College campuses.

READ: COVID-recovered Delhi police personnel donate plasma at AIIMS; Union Health Min lauds them

READ: Arunachal govt extends complete lockdown in Itanagar till Aug 3 amid surging COVID cases

(Image credits: PIB India Twitter)

(Source: PIB)