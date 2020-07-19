Last Updated:

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, Unveils The COVID Protection System (COPS) For Workplace

Written By
Digital Desk
CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, unveiled the COVID Protection System (COPS) for workplace as a game-changer in the current pandemic scenario, Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI said.

Dr.Hirani further stated that "CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, aims to support and align the Start-Ups and Entrepreneurs while developing its technologies to give boost to their aspirations and give them a platform to showcase their Innovative potential. 

COPS is a conglomeration of these technologies:

  • Solar Based Intelligent Mask Automated Dispensing Unit cum Thermal Scanner (IntelliMAST): The Solar Based IntelliMAST is an Intelligent surveillance kiosk which identifies the body temperature and whether an individual is wearing Face Mask or not through customised Software solutions.
  • The information about an employee not wearing a Face Mask is provided to the Administration for Cashless delivery of the Mask and later deduction of the price from the Salary. In this regard the system harnesses Internet-of-Things in a seamless manner. The in-built Thermal Scanner detects probable rise in Body Temperature through forehead scanning and audio visual alert the Security Guards.
  • The IntelliMAST will help ensure safety of supervising staff and implementation of precautionary measure in any large organisation. The IntelliMAST will also facilitate Identity Card based Mask Dispensing & Attendance System. Facial Recognition based &ID Card based Attendance System will be incorporated into the system in the near future and therefore may act as a comprehensive solution for Office & Industrial Complexes as well as School & College campuses.

(Image credits: PIB India Twitter)

(Source: PIB)

First Published:
