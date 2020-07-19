Quick links:
CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, unveiled the COVID Protection System (COPS) for workplace as a game-changer in the current pandemic scenario, Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI said.
Dr.Hirani further stated that "CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, aims to support and align the Start-Ups and Entrepreneurs while developing its technologies to give boost to their aspirations and give them a platform to showcase their Innovative potential.
CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, unveils the COVID Protection System (COPS) for workplace— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 19, 2020
It includes contactless Solar Based Intelligent Mask Automated Dispensing Unit cum Thermal Scanner (IntelliMAST), Touchless Faucet (TouF) and 360° Car Flusher
▶️https://t.co/MFfzcAzsnw pic.twitter.com/yOAEb5R2GT
READ: COVID-19: 1 more death, 125 new cases in Noida
READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally soars to 10,77,618; 1.37 crore samples tested
COPS is a conglomeration of these technologies:
READ: COVID-recovered Delhi police personnel donate plasma at AIIMS; Union Health Min lauds them
READ: Arunachal govt extends complete lockdown in Itanagar till Aug 3 amid surging COVID cases
(Image credits: PIB India Twitter)
(Source: PIB)