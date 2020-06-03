Cyclone Nisarga: Railways Reschedules Mumbai-bound And -origin Trains; Full List Here

Quick links:
As Maharashtra and Gujarat braces for severe cyclonic storm Nisarga, the Central Railway has rescheduled, diverted and regulated some trains from and to Mumbai. Nisarga is set to make a landfall at Alibaug in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, as per IMD. In a statement, Central railways announced that five special trains departing from Mumbai have been rescheduled and three special trains will be either diverted or regulated enroute.
READ | Cyclone Nisarga approaching Mumbai at 13kmph; wind speed may touch 100-120kmph at landfall
READ | Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash Mumbai
The 7:10am bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning states that the severe cyclone storm Nisarga lay centred at 6.30 AM over east-central Arabian sea. It is currently 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug, 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 425 km south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat. The intensity near the Centre as per IMD is 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph.
As per Skymet Weather's Founder and MD Jatin Singh, at about 8:15 am, Cyclone Nisarga had moved to within 150 km of Mumbai.
Cyclone Nisarga 150 km southwest of Mumbai, edging on a 'severe cyclonic storm'. Rainfall likely in the city at 10 am: Jatin Singh, Founder & MD, Skymet Weather; Catch non-stop #LIVE updates on #CycloneNisarga from @SkymetWeather here - https://t.co/qOBZ15NnB2 pic.twitter.com/94GI2nVNDx— Republic (@republic) June 3, 2020
READ | Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert, landfall in Alibag on Wednesday noon
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued do's and don'ts for the people to follow as the city braces forthe Cyclone. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted low lying areas in Mumbai to be impacted by the tidal wave along with winds up to 110 KMPH and eight NDRF teams have been employed in the city.
DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 2, 2020
Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/HY9xYVUmLD
WATCH | Cyclone Nisarga: Akshay Kumar advises precautions, says 'we'll get through this'