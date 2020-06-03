Cyclone Nisarga: Railways Reschedules Mumbai-bound And -origin Trains; Full List Here

As Maharashtra and Gujarat braces for severe cyclonic storm Nisarga, the Central Railway has rescheduled, diverted and regulated some trains from and to Mumbai. Nisarga is set to make a landfall at Alibaug in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, as per IMD. In a statement, Central railways announced that five special trains departing from Mumbai have been rescheduled and three special trains will be either diverted or regulated enroute.

Here are the changes:

LTT-Gorakhpur Special will depart at 8 pm instead of 11.10 am.

LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Special at 6 pm instead of 11.40 am.

LTT-Darbhanga Special at 8.30 pm instead of 12.15 pm.

LTT-Varanasi Special will depart at 9 pm instead of 12.40 pm.

CSMT-Bhubaneswar Special will depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 8 pm instead of 3.05 pm.

Patna-LTT Special scheduled to arrive at 11.30 am will be regulated enroute and arrive behind schedule.

Varanasi-CSMT Special scheduled to arrive at 2.15 pm on Wednesday will be regulated enroute and arrive behind schedule.

Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Special scheduled to arrive 4.40pm will be diverted via Pune to arrive at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) behind schedule.

According to the Konkan Railway, it has diverted the Ernakulam H. Nizamuddin Special and Thiruvananthapuram Central-LTT Special trains, which departed on June 2, via Madgaon Junction-Londa-Miraj-Pune-Manmad route.

The Delhi Thiruvananthapuram Central Special, dated June 2, has also been diverted via Surat-Vasai Road- Kalyan-Miraj-Londa-Madgaon route.

7:10am Update by IMD

The 7:10am bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning states that the severe cyclone storm Nisarga lay centred at 6.30 AM over east-central Arabian sea. It is currently 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug, 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 425 km south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat. The intensity near the Centre as per IMD is 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph.

As per Skymet Weather's Founder and MD Jatin Singh, at about 8:15 am, Cyclone Nisarga had moved to within 150 km of Mumbai.

As per Skymet Weather's Founder and MD Jatin Singh, at about 8:15 am, Cyclone Nisarga had moved to within 150 km of Mumbai.

BMC's advisory

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued do's and don'ts for the people to follow as the city braces forthe Cyclone. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted low lying areas in Mumbai to be impacted by the tidal wave along with winds up to 110 KMPH and eight NDRF teams have been employed in the city.

DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.



DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.

Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.

