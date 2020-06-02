Cyclone Nisarga: Akshay Kumar Advises Precautions, Says 'we'll Get Through This'; Watch

Akshay Kumar has issued an advisory along with a detailed set of precautions for the impending cyclone Nisarga that is expected to make landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday, June 3. He shared a video message through his social media account asking his fans and followers to follow the guidelines prepared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in case the cyclone wreaks havoc.

He captioned the post, "The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @my_bmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being. For any queries and concerns regarding the cyclone, dial 1916 and press 4."

Some of the precautions that he listed through the video were:

Don't step out of the house.

Don't go by the sea-side

If you're outside then take shelter at a safe place.

Don't stand under the tree.

Don't take shelter in a dilapidated building.

If it's not needed, turn off the gas supply and electricity at home.

Have a look:

On Tuesday, June 2, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also addressed the people of the state regarding the Cyclone Nisarga situation. While recalling that some activities were set to recommence from June 3 onwards, he appealed to the people living in areas along the coast to remain indoors on June 3 and 4. He also urged the fisherfolk not to venture into the sea for the next two days.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State | #NisargaUpdates https://t.co/CFK1BKzbOD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 2, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga, headed towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours. It is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on June 3 with a wind speed of about 100 km per hour. Regions such as Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

'Do not believe in rumours'

On this occasion, Thackeray cautioned that the electric supply might have to be snapped in some places depending on the intensity of rainfall. He also advised people to avoid using electronic appliances and charge those items running on battery. Thackeray called upon everyone not to take shelter in sheds. Additionally, he asked the residents of the vulnerable areas to store drinking water and keep medicines handy.

