Dehradun Airport Gears Up To Resume Domestic Air Travel, Precautionary Measures In Place

In a significant development, the Dehradun Airport is all set to resume operations for domestic air travel from May 25. While speaking with ANI, Airport Director, DK Gautam elaborated on the development and the precautions taken by the airport authorities to prevent possible COVID-19 spread.

"Arrangements like sensor-operated sanitizer dispensers and social distancing markers are already in place. We will give a safe and comfortable experience to the passengers," said DK Gautam.

Uttarakhand has reported 153 COVID-19 cases in the state, of which, 56 have been cured and discharged while one has died due to the virus. That brings the number of active cases to 96 in the state as of date. The COVID-19 figures of the state are substantially less as compared to other states such as Maharashtra which tops the list, followed by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi among others.

Domestic flights on 1/3rd capacity

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the domestic flight operations shall be restricted to 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020. He explained the capacity for three categories of operations -- metro to metro cities, metro to non-metro cities, and non-metro to non-metro cities. Puri elaborated that metro cities imply Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. This order shall continue till 23.59 hours on August 24, 2020. The domestic airline operations shall commence from May 25.

Standard Operating Procedures for the recommencement of domestic air operations were also released. During the briefing, Puri reiterated that no meal services would be available on the flight. He mentioned that the cabin crew must wear a full protective suit. He also clarified that the passengers shall have to abide by the norms set by the destination state.

According to the SOPs, the passenger seating arrangement shall be done in such a manner so as to maintain social distancing and registration with the Aarogya Setu app will be a must.

