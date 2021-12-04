Dehradun: Section 144 Imposed, Educational Institutions Closed Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed for Saturday and Sunday due to which educational institutions including schools and colleges will also remain closed. Informing about the same, Dehradun district magistrate, Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that the decision has been taken in view of PM Modi's visit to Dehradun on Saturday.

He further added that Section 144 CrPC will be effective from 2 PM on December 3 to 4 PM on December 4 within the radius of 1 km of the Parade Ground. Also, instructions have been given to the hostels, lodges, and Dharamshalas to share the information of every person, tenant, and even servants living in their premises. Kumar also said that all the government and private educational institutions within 50 500 metres of the Parade Ground will remain closed as per the instructions given to authorities.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been heightened ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. This being Modi's third visit to the poll-bound state in November in the last 3 months, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself reviewed the preparations. Earlier, he visited Rishikesh on October 4 for inaugurating an oxygen plant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and later visited Kedarnath on November 5 to unveil the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

PM Modi's visit holds major significance ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttarakhand scheduled for next year.

PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of 11 developmental projects in Dehradun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be on a two-day today visit to Dehradun will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore. He will also inaugurate several projects and further will lay the foundation stone of 11 developmental projects including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, Haridwar Ring Road Project, Dehradun - Paonta Sahib road project, Child-Friendly City Project, among others.

PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple initiatives including the road widening project from Devprayag to Srikot, the State of Art Perfumery and Aroma Laboratory, and others. A major focus of PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand will be on initiatives to enhance road infrastructure, which will make traveling easier and safer while also increasing the tourism sector in the region, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway in a statement.

