COVID-19: Delhi Reports 356 New Cases; Over 90% Of Which Are Markaz Attendees

On Monday, Delhi witnessed a massive surge in novel coronavirus cases with 356 more individuals testing positive. This includes 325 patients who attended the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin. Out of the total 1510 COVID-19 cases in the national capital, 1071 are Markaz attendees. Meanwhile, the death toll in Delhi is 28 after 4 deaths were reported on Monday.

Odd-even rules in markets

Earlier in the day, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai stated that all wholesale markets in the national capital would function as per the odd-even rules. Basically, this implies that traders will sell vegetables on alternate days. There are 5 major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in Delhi including the Azadpur mandi, the Ghazipur mandi, and the Okhla mandi. While vegetables shall be sold from 6 am to 11 am, fruits will be available for sale from 2 pm to 6 pm. Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Delhi has increased to 47.

Delhi government's 'Operation SHIELD'

Addressing a briefing on April 9, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explained the contours of his government's 'Operation SHIELD' to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. He stated that it comprised 6 steps namely- sealing of the area where a COVID-19 case is detected, imposing a home quarantine, aggressive isolation and tracing campaign, ensuring doorstep delivery of essential supplies, local sanitisation, and door to door screening. According to Kejriwal, these measures had been implemented in 21 areas of Delhi. On April 11, Kejriwal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the lockdown even as there was no official confirmation from the Centre.

