Delhi Air Crisis: Indoor Air Pollution Levels Worse Than Outside, Claims Study

A study has revealed that Delhi's indoor pollution levels are worse than outside. A study conducted between 2018 and 2020 by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) claims that the quality of air in indoor areas in low-income households was worse than in other areas in the national capital. The study highlighted that the average particulate matter PM2.5 levels in Delhi were above the ideal limit set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As per the study report, the average PM2.5 levels in the National Capital for low-income households were 23 times higher than the safe limit of 10 mg per cubic meter recommended by the WHO. The research revealed that both rich and poor households were equally affected by the rising air pollution.

According to the study's lead author, no one is immune to the effects of rising air pollution, regardless of their socioeconomic status. As per a report issued by the WHO, it is estimated that around seven million people die at a very early age every year from air pollution-linked diseases, including smoking, air pollution, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. The experts observed that most of our exposure to air pollution actually happens indoors, and the levels of indoor air pollutants can be two to five times higher than outdoors, as per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The official data released by the government shows that Delhi witnessed its worst air pollution level in the month of November for the first time in the last six years. In view of the situation, the Supreme Court also issued a strict warning to the state and central governments, asking them to take the necessary measures to curb the rising air pollution. A number of factors like vehicular pollution, dust, construction, and weather patterns, make Delhi the world's most polluted capital. Especially in winter, the air turns toxic, which continues till February or sometimes March. However, the increasing air pollution doesn't prompt the residents to adopt protection measures in Delhi households. In November, Delhi residents were offered a free trial for an air quality monitor, only 15 per cent agreed, which clearly indicates that people are not aware of the dangers associated with the rising air pollution or using new technologies.

Image: PTI/Representative