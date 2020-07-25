Delhi: Blood Donation Camp Dedicated To Kargil Martyrs Held At Safdarjung Hospital

A blood donation camp was organised in commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. The camp was inaugurated by New Delhi BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi. The camp was organised by the National Medicos Organization where family members of Kargil martyrs had also participated.

While inaugurating the camp, Lekhi said, "In times of pandemic and war, doctors and soldiers both play a vital role in saving citizens of the country. Recently we have seen how doctors have helped everyone in the situation of a pandemic, similarly, our soldiers are our heroes they protect us at borders. Today here we see how one warrior is celebrating the success of another warrior. No society can progress unless everybody works in a cohesive manner towards its progress."

The MP remembered the brave-hearts who lost their life in Kargil battle. She also presented a letter of appreciation as a token to the family members of Kargil martyrs and also to doctors for their kindness towards everybody. Lekhi further stated that Kargil's memories are edged to our memories and sacrifice by our brave soldiers will always be remembered.

Many staff members from Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS were present during the blood donation camp. Around 130 blood units were collected during the blood donation camp. The camp had started at 10 am and went on till 2 pm and had the participation of resident doctors, security guards, nursing officers of AIIMS, organisers said.

"Father of Kargil hero Capt Vijayant Thapar, Col VN Thapar also participated in the camp. The camp was dedicated to Kargil Vijay Diwas where family members of Kargil martyrs were felicitated during the camp. We had organised painting competition also in this, painting of Kargil heroes were also drawn," said Kanishka Yadav, one of the organisers of blood donation camp.

