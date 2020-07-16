Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' To Release On August 12 On Netflix

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to his social media and revealed that his upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be released on Netflix. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was slated to release in theatres on March 13, 2020. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the theatres have been shut and hence most Bollywood films have shifted their focus to releasing content on streaming apps.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to release on Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media account and shared a series of three motion pictures from the upcoming film. She mentioned, in the post, that she is proud to bring the story of India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war on Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor hopes that the story inspires the audience just like it inspired her. In the post, Janhvi Kapoor also mentioned that the film will be released on Netflix on August 12, 2020.

The film which was reportedly going to hit the OTT platform on Independence Day will now be released just three days prior to the date. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, her Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-star Angad Bedi also shared Motion pictures from the film on his social media account. In the post, Angad Bedi introduced his on-screen sister 'Gunju' which will be played by Janhvi Kapoor, he then introduced his character Anshuman Saxena who is also seen wearing the uniform of the Indian Armed Forces. Lastly, he introduced actor Pankaj Tripathi’s character and mentioned that he plays their father in the film.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film about an Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan Saxena was the first Indian Air Force female pilot to fly helicopters in a war zone. The story of the film is based on the life of flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Ranjan flew helicopters, much before the Indian Air Force ordered women fighter pilots. They flew the Cheetah helicopters for casual evaluation and military investigation close to Pakistani positions.

Films releasing on Netflix

Just an hour ago, Netflix released a list of 17 originals that will be making its way to Netflix this year. They mentioned that apart from Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz, and Rajkummar Rao's Ludo will be released on Netflix. The video also mentioned that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai along with Class of ’83, Ginny weds Sunny, Kaali Khuhi and Ishaan Khatter’s A Suitable Boy, amongst others, will all get a Netflix release.

