Delhi: Kejriwal Urges Mild COVID Patients To Go Under Home Isolation After Highest Spike

As the number of infected cases in the national capital rises by the hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the citizens of Delhi to go under home isolation if found COVID-19 positive. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal assured the citizens that the Delhi administration is "fully prepared" to handle the COVID-19 crisis.

"My Delhiites, don't panic if you get corona. Most of you can be treated in Home Isolation only. But if you need to be admitted to the hospital, then we are also fully prepared for that. I pray to God for your good health and well being," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

मेरे दिल्लीवासियों, अगर आपको कोरोना हो जाए तो घबराना मत। आप में से ज्यादातर लोगों का इलाज #HomeIsolation में ही हो सकता है। लेकिन अगर आपको अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की जरूरत हो तो हमारी उसके लिए भी पूरी तैयारी है। आपके अच्छी सेहत और खुशहाली के लिए मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2020

Kejriwal said over 80 percent of patients are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms. Delhi government has released guidelines for the treatment of such patients under home isolation without needing to admit themselves in the hospital.

Over 80% of Corona patients have either no symptoms or very mild symptoms. Such patients can recover in the comfort of their home



In the centre pages of today's newspapers, we have published detailed guidelines on #HomeIsolation. Pl keep these pages safely and share with others. pic.twitter.com/M4b3M4ybxo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2020

COVID-19 situation in India and its national capital

The national capital has reported 16,281 COVID-19 cases as on May 29, of which 7,495 cases have been cured and the patients have been discharged, whereas 316 have succumbed to the virus. On Thursday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,024 cases. The national capital ranks third in the total number of infections in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Adjoining states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have sealed borders with Delhi citing the increasing number of cases in Delhi as the reason. Haryana has sealed the Delhi-Guragram border after citing an increase in the number of cases in Haryana's districts that are near the border with Delhi. Likewise, Uttar Pradesh administration has also shut Dehli-Ghaziabad border after it noticed an increase in the COVID-19 cases in districts sharing borders with Delhi.

As the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of COVID-19 infections is rising by the hour at an alarming rate. India recorded the highest single-day spike of 7,466 cases with 175 deaths. The total number of cases as on May 29 stands at 165,799, of which, 71,105 have been cured and discharged whereas 4706 have succumbed to the virus.

