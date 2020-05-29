Massive Chaos On Delhi-Gurugram Border As Haryana Government Stops Commuters

As the Haryana government sealed the state borders with Delhi citing the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, a massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Delhi-Gurugram border creating a chaotic situation after the commuters were stopped at the border.

Citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in districts adjoining Delhi last week, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday issued orders to seal borders with the national capital. Explaining the rationale behind the decision, he mentioned that 80 percent of Haryana's overall COVID-19 cases were from districts adjoining Delhi.

As per reports, districts such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, and Jhajjar had witnessed a rapid increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the last week. However, individuals involved in essential services will be allowed to cross the Haryana-Delhi border.

Anil Vij remarked, "The districts adjoining Delhi are a big worry for us. Even tomorrow morning, I have issued directions that no relaxations should be given on the border with Delhi. Every day, 30-40 cases in Gurgaon, 25-30 cases in Faridabad are increasing. 80% of our cases are from those districts that are adjoining Delhi. That's why the border with Delhi has been sealed."

READ | Locust Attack: Himachal Pradesh On High Alert As Swarms Destroy Crops In Adjoining States

READ | Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath To Sign MoU On Employment For Migrants, 11.5 Lakhs To Benefit

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh administration had also decided to seal the Delhi-Ghaziabad border after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the district. The decision was deemed necessary as most of these cases were linked to the people travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate, however, clarified that the trucks carrying goods, vehicles ferrying employees working in banks, and other essential services such as the healthcare sector would be allowed to cross the border without any questioning.

With the highest spike of 7,466 more COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,65,799 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 89,987 while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,706 in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Piyush Goyal States 18% Hike In FDI Into India, Credits 'Make In India' For $73bn Figure

READ | Mayawati Hails SC's Relief For Migrants, Asks Govt To Find Jobs For Them Near Their Homes