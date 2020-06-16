Delhi: DSGMC To Dedicate Gurudwara Premises For COVID Centres, Head Writes To CM Kejriwal

India has unfortunately stepped up the ladder and has gained the fourth position in the list of worst-affected countries. It is just behind, the United States, Brazil and Russia. India is witnessing more than 10,000 coronavirus infected cases almost daily, however, the recovery rate is also at a whopping 52%. The gap between the number of recovered cases and the active cases is also widening which further emphasizes the fact that the country's fatality rate is also at check.

Our nation seems to be gearing up for what is yet to come. In its battle against this fatal disease, several good Samaritans have also stepped up their defensive game. With a noble determination in mind, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has decided to dedicate its premises to create COVID centres which will facilitate 850 beds at various locations across the national capital. For the aforementioned, they have written a letter to Delhi's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, to request his necessary permission.

If given the required green signal they have also ensured to provide breakfast, other meals, generic medicines, oxygen, haematological and biochemistry laboratory services to all the admitted patients. However, the paramedical staff, doctors, nurses have been requested to be provided by the Delhi government. These centres will be meant for mild to less severe cases. The letter also says that if the condition of any patient becomes critical then the person will be referred to the coronavirus designated hospitals spread across the capital.

DSGMC to create 850-beds Covid-19 Care facility at various locations in Delhi where patients will be given best medical care, oxygen and laboratory services as well



Hoping for quick permissions from @ArvindKejriwal Ji ðŸ™ðŸ»@ANI @TimesNow @republic @ZeeNews @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/QEcC8VX3yf — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 16, 2020

When asked about the same, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee chief Majinder Singh Sirsa said: "We can create COVID care centres on the premises of our gurdwaras across the city to cater to those with a low fever, sore throat, and other such mild symptoms."

Delhi has registered close to 1500 cases and more on a daily basis since lockdown 5.0 kickstarted with many relaxations. The chief minister has been also sprucing up the number of beds to combat the shortage of it. New isolation coaches are being added to boost the number of beds.

