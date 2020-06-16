Delhi Hospitals Perform Last Rites Of COVID Deceased, Home Ministry Says, "No More Delay"

Following the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, all hospitals in Delhi performed the last rites of COVID-19 deceased with the consent of their relatives, the Ministry informed on Tuesday. The last rites of the remaining 36 deceased due to the deadly virus will be performed on Wednesday as their kin are not present in Delhi.

"There will be no delays going forward," the Home Ministry tweeted. The national capital has reported 42,829 cases of COVID-19 so far with 1400 deaths.

The last rites of remaining 36 deceased to be done by tomorrow as next of kin not in #Delhi. There will be no delays going forward.@AmitShah @HMOIndia @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 16, 2020

Earlier, the Home Minister had instructed the Delhi government to install CCTV cameras in Coronavirus wards of hospitals. Soon after, the Delhi government directed its Public Works Department to install the CCTV cameras for 'efficient monitoring and supervision of patient care' in all hospitals.

Stepping into the handling of COVID-19 situation in the national capital after lapses were flagged in various media reports, Amit Shah has announced a series of measures and has directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to take immediate steps. This came days after the Supreme Court had pulled up Delhi government for its 'horrendous, horrific and pathetic' handling of Coronavirus pandemic.

Amit Shah meets Delhi CM, Delhi L-G

Amid worsening Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Home Minister Shah on Sunday had met Delhi CM Kejriwal, and L-G Anil Baijal. The Home Minister had declared that testing in the national capital will double within the next two days and would triple in next six days. He also said that a door-to-door survey will be done in containment areas for effective contact mapping. 500 railway coaches have been allotted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds. The Home Minister also transferred 4 IAS officers to New Delhi to assist in COVID management and directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers.

