Delhi Won't Relax Covid Lockdown For Additional Activities Till April 27 Re-assessment

In view of the increasing Coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday issued an advisory stating that there will be no relaxation on the lockdown guidelines for "additional activities" till April 27. This decision came after the assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

However, it stated that all the Central Government employees who are above the rank of Deputy Secretary will be attending offices 100 percent, while all the lower-level staff will be attending offices 30 percent. Further, the officials will only be permitted on the basis of Identity Cards.

Read: India's Covid test count crosses 4 lakh; 17,265 total cases; 543 deaths; 2,547 recoveries

Hotspots in Delhi

All of Delhi is currently a containment zone. According to the government of Delhi, they are making teams of 50, 100, and 150 officials in each area to scan each and every house in the vicinity. The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the Districts of the country have been classified into three categories — hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts, and green zone districts — based on the level of novel Coronavirus contamination.

🏥Delhi Health Bulletin and Testing Status - 19th April 2020 🏥#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/2tXeVClwYf — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 19, 2020

Read: IIT Delhi prof develops 'Kawach' mask; aimed at mass, inexpensive use after Covid lockdown

India extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020.



This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones.



Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

Read: Army takes over day-time management of quarantine facility in Narela

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 17,265, including 14,175 active cases. While 543 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,547 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

Read: Centre questions Kerala govt; says its Covid relaxations diluted MHA's lockdown guidelines