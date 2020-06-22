As Delhi Ramps Up Rapid Antigen Testing For Covid, Relief & Gratitude Among Delhi-ites

Strategies are changing rapidly as Delhi witnesses a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. The Home Ministry will now keep a close eye on new additions to containment zones, the activities within, the contact tracing, and the rapid testing in the area. The mantra is simple - ramped up testing, immediate results, and quick isolation. Now how far is this possible, is the question.

As far as Rapid antigen testing centres Delhi are concerned, East Delhi MCD has eight centres, Northeast Delhi has received six centres and southwest Delhi has received 44 centres. The government schools under the east Delhi Municipality have been turned into Rapid antigen testing centres. People who are suspecting symptoms are going for the test free of cost since it's government facilitated. 200-250 people turn up for testing on an average on a daily basis which in turn has resulted in ramping up the testing of the entire area under East Delhi Municipality.

Residents on rapid antigen testing centres

Mukesh, from Mayur Vihar Phase 1, came for testing at Janki Devi public school as he came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. "I am happy that instead of RT-PCR test which costs a lot despite the cap levied by the government, the antigen testing is cost-effective and also the results are delivered via message on phone within half an hour, it's a relief to get tested quickly and not feel the trepidation of expectant results for the next two days," narrated Mukesh.

"The increase in testing has benefited us all in this area. Our colony has several COVID-19 cases now, even I am feeling soreness in my throat. With the fear of paying above two thousand rupees for COVID-19, many people didn't come up for tests. Now even if Government testing kits are over, private labs having antigen testing will only charge four hundred and fifty rupees, which is affordable", said a relieved resident of Pandav Nagar who came for testing at EDMC Primary school centre.

Rapid Antigen test is being conducted by both government and private labs in Delhi ensuring that no one is left behind and camps have been set up all across the national capital for conducting this test. Minister Harshvardhan had assured, that there are 169 testing centres in the national capital that will be using the antigen technology, and priority for the supply of kits will be given to Delhi.

