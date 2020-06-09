Delhi Only 10 Days Behind Maharashtra In Covid Cases; Centre To Blame: Kejriwal Govt

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday blamed the Centre for the rise in Coronavirus cases in the national capital saying that the spread had happened because of the delay in Centre's decision to stop flights. The Delhi Minister alleged that the delay on the Centre's part in sending migrants back was also one of the reasons for the spike in cases in Delhi. He added that the national capital was only 10 days behind Maharashtra in terms of the growth of the Coronavirus cases revealing that cases would soon cross 50,000.

Read: Delhi HC To Hear PIL Challenging Delhi Govt's Revised COVID-19 Testing Critieria On June 9

"We will reach 50 thousand cases in the next 10 days. We are running only 10 days behind Maharastra. The spread happened in Delhi because of the delay in the Centre's decision to stop flight operation and not sending migrants back," he said adding that while Delhi was prepared in handling COVID, "outside population influx" was a cause of worry. He said that most of the private hospital beds were already exhausted.

Read: Delhi Medical Association Slams CM Kejriwal, Says His Warning Demoralises Doctors

Earlier last week the five-member committee set up by the AAP-led Kejriwal Government in Delhi revealed that there would be over 1 lakh cases in the capital city by the end of June and the city may need over 40,000 beds by mid-July to smoothly deal with the pandemic.

On Monday, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal overruled Kejriwal's controversial 'hospital admission reservation' order whereby Kejriwal had announced that the hospitals affiliated with Delhi government will be reserved only for the residents of Delhi. The LG added that the Central government hospitals will remain open for the people who come from other states to Delhi for treatment. Along with this the LG also overruled Kejriwal's revised testing policy of not testing asymptomatic contacts.

According to Satyendra Jain, the current doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 14 days. Based on this calculation, the city could see 56,000 cases after two weeks. Delhi, currently has 17,125 active cases, 10,999 cured cases and 812 deaths.

Read: Five-member Panel In Delhi Predicts Over 1 Lakh Cases In The Capital By The End Of June

Read: Delhi LG Overrules Kejriwal's Testing Policy Changes, Orders To Test Asymptomatic Contacts

(With Agency Inputs)