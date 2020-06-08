Delhi LG Overrules Kejriwal's Testing Policy Changes, Orders To Test Asymptomatic Contacts

Overruling the Kejriwal government, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, on Monday, has dismissed the change in testing policy for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Baijal, in his capacity as head of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has stated that the Delhi government must follow Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR)'s prescribed guidelines and teste asymptomatic contacts. He added that Delhi must follow ICMR's updated guidelines without any deviation.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal overrules Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s order to test only symptomatic cases for COVID19. New order issued by LG states to follow ICMR guildelines, asymptomatic to also be tested pic.twitter.com/AmYPxY8hJb — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Delhi HC to hear PIL challenging Delhi govt's revised COVID-19 testing critieria on June 9

PIL challenges change in testing policy

Earlier on Sunday, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High court on Sunday, stating that the revision in policy to test only symptomatic contacts is wrong. The PIL has pointed out that both ICMR and WHO have recommended testing all primary and secondary contacts of a Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive person. The PIL has stated that the change in the policy of the Delhi Government may increase the patients of COVID-19 in Delhi. Delhi High Court will hear the case on 9 June.

Delhi's change in testing policy

On June 2, Delhi government announced the new guidelines to test people for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Delhi's revised testing policy allows testing of symptomatic contacts of the coronavirus patients, direct contacts, and those with co-morbidities will be tested one between day 5 and day 10. There is no mention of asymptomatic contacts or patients getting tested. Moreover, the Delhi government has ordered 'no sample for COVID-19 test will be taken of dead body'.

Delhi's changing hospital admission policy overruled

Baijal has also overruled Kejriwal's controversial 'hospital admission reservation' order. On Sunday, Kejriwal, n a televised address has made it clear that the hospitals affiliated with Delhi government will be reserved only for the residents of Delhi. He added that the Central government hospitals will remain open for the people who come from other states to Delhi for treatment. Delhi government has also issued an order stating that all hospitals in NCT Delhi must ensure that no patient with 'moderate or severe' symptoms is denied entry on the basis of not having a COVID positive report.

Delhi's Coronavirus struggle

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has also opened its borders and launched an app for knowing the availability of beds. Delhi, currently has 17,125 active cases, 10,999 cured cases and 812 deaths.