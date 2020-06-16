Delhi: Rail Coaches Ready As COVID-care Centres; Round The Clock Attendants Stationed

Anand Vihar railway station is prepared with halted trains, transformed and sanitised constantly to provide at least 270 coaches for COVID 19 patients now. As you enter the platform, there are ramps made for ambulances to park on platforms. Once you enter a coach, you will witness at least three oxygen cylinders kept for patients with severe conditions.

About 16 patients will stay in each coach, the middle berth has been scrapped, only upper berth, lower berth and side berths will be occupied maintaining minimum distance and separated by the plastic curtains. But the issue is going to rise about heat as there will be no centralised air conditioning inside the coaches for the patients, only fans on the train ceiling are operational.

Read: Anand Mahindra Lauds Liquor Shop's Contactless Pickup Method Amid COVID-19 Scare | Watch

Anand Vihar station manager Om Kumar addressed the issue by saying, " We are getting coaches with bubble wraps to be placed on the top of metallic surfaces of the train. Also for better ventilation, window panes can be opened, mosquito nets have been put on these windows to avoid bug trouble."

Read: Delhi's Anand Vihar Station To Receive ~150 Covid Isolation Coaches; Assessment Underway

There will be two air-conditioned coaches which will be used by the paramedic staff and there will be a separate room on platform one of Anand Vihar railway station for doctor and nurses. This room can also be used as a docking station. There will also be a security check and constant disinfection of the coaches. Also, attendants will be available round the clock to help the patients and to ensure hygiene prevails inside the coaches.

Read: Anand Vihar Railway Station Makes Space For Isolation Coaches

CPRO Northern Railways said," Railways has always been a huge part of an Indian citizen's life, we are contributing at a time when the world is battling with Covid 19. The measures taken are achievable and we will ensure every patient recovers and gets back home in good health. We are also providing water, electricity and charging facilities, PPE kits and RPF staff to ensure only authorised personnel can enter. Once all that is in place, we will hand the coaches over to the state government. We had already handed over 57 coaches at Shakurbasti and it is up to the Delhi government to begin using them. Tomorrow, we will hand over 170-180 coaches at Anand Vihar, and 20 more at another station. We are looking to finalise the location of the remaining 250 coaches".

Read: Anand Mahindra Reacts To India-China Face-off; Stands 'solidly' With Indian Army