Anand Mahindra Lauds Liquor Shop's Contactless Pickup Method Amid COVID-19 Scare | Watch

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, as people across the world are being advised to maintain social distancing, a unique ‘Jugaad’ at an Indian liquor shop is winning the internet. Shared by Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, the one-minute-long video shows the entire money transaction that takes plays between the customer and the seller through a green plastic bottle that is sent back and forth via cardboard pipe. Moreover, the clip shows how the person in the video collects the beer bottles after receiving the change. Calling it “clever but crude”, Mahindra notes the opportunity for a contactless design for stores. The short clip has already garnered over 201k views and the internet users are amused by the “innovation”.

This clip’s been circulating for a bit. Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design. The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car. @PininfarinaSpA @tech_mahindra pic.twitter.com/gGF2jUYs7l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2020

Netizens impressed

The contactless way of the shopkeeper and the customer has not only amused the internet users but some of them were even amazed at the ‘creativity’. Many even noted that such ‘miraculous’ things can ‘only happen in India’. One of the Twitter mocked that he assumed the beer would come out of the pipe but the video shows that shop owner sends two beer bottles through the pipe which are cautiously collected by the customer. Some other netizens pointed out that innovation is limitless.

Hyperloop India 😄 — Artist Diwakar (@dk5767) June 14, 2020

Innovation has no boundaries … — Aryan D. (@UtpalDuttaWorld) June 14, 2020

I thought beer willl pour out of that pipe 😆😂😂😂 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) June 14, 2020

Indian Jugad😂😂 — Shakir Hussain - شاکر حسین- शाक़िर हुसैन (@shakirhussain94) June 14, 2020

That's interesting! I've always imagined a shop like Amazon GO with some additional provisions like cash transfer for people who use cash as their primary mode of payment. giving such feature would enable business model like this to be profitable in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. 😅 — Zubin Paul (@ZubinPaul2) June 14, 2020

I waited with as much 'bated beerath' as him hoping the bottle didn't slip in the catch!

A pillow in the tub may have saved some anxious moments, but then where's the thrill :) — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) June 14, 2020

This is innovative thought! — Bharat भारत (@DillHindusthani) June 14, 2020

Jugaad, zindabad 👍 — Ashu Khanna (@CoachAshuKhanna) June 14, 2020

Agreed... But here there is dual contact... Although only one end could be seen... Other can only be imagined — Vikram R Wagh (@vikramwagh) June 14, 2020

