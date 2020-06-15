Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Lauds Liquor Shop's Contactless Pickup Method Amid COVID-19 Scare | Watch

Amid coronavirus outbreak, as people across world are being advised to maintain social distancing, unique ‘Jugaad’ at Indian liquor shop is winning internet.

Anand Mahindra

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, as people across the world are being advised to maintain social distancing, a unique ‘Jugaad’ at an Indian liquor shop is winning the internet. Shared by Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, the one-minute-long video shows the entire money transaction that takes plays between the customer and the seller through a green plastic bottle that is sent back and forth via cardboard pipe. Moreover, the clip shows how the person in the video collects the beer bottles after receiving the change. Calling it “clever but crude”, Mahindra notes the opportunity for a contactless design for stores. The short clip has already garnered over 201k views and the internet users are amused by the “innovation”. 

Netizens impressed

The contactless way of the shopkeeper and the customer has not only amused the internet users but some of them were even amazed at the ‘creativity’. Many even noted that such ‘miraculous’ things can ‘only happen in India’. One of the Twitter mocked that he assumed the beer would come out of the pipe but the video shows that shop owner sends two beer bottles through the pipe which are cautiously collected by the customer. Some other netizens pointed out that innovation is limitless. 

