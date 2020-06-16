Anand Mahindra Reacts To India-China Face-off; Stands 'solidly' With Indian Army

Reacting to the killing of an Indian Army officer and two jawans in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, expressed grief over the incident. An Indian Army officer and two jawans were killed in action in a ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops on June 15 during the de-escalation process in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra stated that the details will be out eventually, however, we all must grieve with and stand by the families of our martyred soldiers.

We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2020

Earlier, sources revealed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed PM Modi regarding the situation today ahead of his video-conference with the Chief Ministers. This comes shortly after Rajnath Singh concluded a meeting with the CDS, the three service chiefs, and the External Affairs Minister regarding the face-off.

China issues statement

China has issued a statement responding to the violent standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) late on Monday evening. "Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes," Chinese foreign ministry was quoted saying by Chinese state-owned news portal.

Further, the Chinese foreign ministry said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation."

Violent clashes in Galwan valley

Following preliminary information, it has come to light that no firing had taken place during the incident and that the clash was mainly with clubs and stones. Casualties have been reported on both sides. In addition to this, it has also come to light that the Army colonel martyred in the Galwan clashes was negotiating the de-escalation with his Chinese counterpart since Monday. Among the two other martyred Indian Army jawans, one is a JCO and colonel of the Punjab Regiment and the other is a JCO and jawan of the Bihar Regiment. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.

