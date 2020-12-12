Delhi: Muslim Man Uses Fake Hindu Identity To Marry Woman, Rapes & Assaults Her; Absconds

In a shocking incident reported in Delhi, a Hindu girl was allegedly raped and beaten up by a Muslim man who married her after changing his name to Shiva. As per sources, the matter was reported from Prem Nagar area of Rohini. The accused, Akhtar, befriended the victim using a fake Hindu name 'Shiva' following which the two got married at a temple. However, it was after the marriage that the women realised that Akhtar was operating under a Hindu name.

"She then opposed him and asked him to drop her at her parental home. But Akhtar, his father Mohammed Irdish and two brothers Afzal and Arshad brutally thrashed her. She somehow managed to escape from their clutches. Later she approached the police to lodge the case," said a senior police official.

Delhi Police has lodged a complaint under Section 376 (rape) and have added Sections 419 (impersonation) 467 (forgery) 468 (forgery for cheating) 471 (using as genuine a forged document) 474 (possessing forged documents) and 506 (threatening with dire consequences) of Indian Penal Code. The police also informed that Akhtar's father and two brothers were arrested whereas the main accused was still on the run.

"Around five years back the girl met the accused at a religious function Mata ki Chowki. The accused was also there and he told her that his name was Shiva. He told her that he had a business and lived with family in Kirari after which both became friends," the police said.

The accused developed physical relations with the victim and later got married at Arya Samaj temple. After the marriage, the victim came to know that the accused had lied to her and had changed his name intentionally. On 10 December police arrested Akhtar's family members while he managed to give the cops a slip. The police informed that they have launched a manhunt to nab the main accused.

