Karnataka Law Against Love Jihad In Next Assembly Session; Anti-Cow Slaughter Law Now: CM

A law against 'Love Jihad' will be introduced in the next Karnataka Assembly Session and not the ongoing one, informed CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday while adding that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced in the ongoing winter session. Speaking further, Yediyurappa informed that the anti-cow slaughter bill was introduced earlier but was sent back by the Governor of Karnataka and will again be introduced on Tuesday. Speaking about the farm laws and the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmers', the Karnataka CM said that the State and Central government are 'pro-farmer' while adding that PM Modi is in support of the farmers.

"We had introduced the cow slaughter prohibition bill earlier but Governor sent it back. I have asked Law Minister to introduce it in the current session, probably he will introduce the bill tomorrow (Tuesday) or the day after. We are thinking to introduce a law against 'Love-Jihad' next session. We will not be tabling it in this session. Anti-cow slaughter, we will do it now," said Chief Minister Yediyurappa on Monday.

Informing that the model of anti-cow slaughter bill will be discussed with UP, MP and Gujarat and revised accordingly, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, "Cow is worshipped as God by farmers...there is a special place for cows in Indian culture, so to stop its killing we are beginning this law in Karnataka. No love jihad during this session, in the next session we will remove love jihad."

Uttar Pradesh's Love Jihad ordinance

Under the ordinance enforced by the Yogi Adityanath-led government against 'Love Jihad', an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face punishment up to 10 years in jail while declaring such relations null and void. 'Forceful religious conversions' are now punishable with a jail term of up to 5 years with a fine of Rs. 15,000 and if the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be up to 10 years with a fine of Rs. 25,000.

Uttarakhand's Freedom of Religion Act, 2018 outlaws the 'attempt to convert' by any person using ' misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage'. Any person found guilty of this crime can be sentenced to prison for up to 7 years. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Assam government have declared their plans to bring laws against 'Love Jihad'.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)